The Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Undertaker made an unadvertised appearance at WWE’s latest pay-per-view event.

On Sunday night, WWE hosted the Elimination Chamber event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network. A No DQ Match between AJ Styles and Aleister Black took place.

The match ended when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Black until The Undertaker came out. He had them in a hold until Styles tried to hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Taker reversed it and hit a chokeslam to Styles that allowed Black to hit his finisher, Black Mass, to get the win. Pwinsider.com reported during the match that “The Deadman” was backstage at the show.

It’s also been reported by Pwinsider that The Undertaker is currently scheduled to make an appearance on Monday’s episode of RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on the USA Network.

This appearance is slated to further the feud with Styles heading into the biggest event of the year for the company. It will also likely mark the confirmation of reports about WWE booking Styles vs. Taker at WrestleMania 36 next month.

