Saturday, November 21, 2020

The Undertaker On Watching WWE: It’s Hard To Be Just A Straight Fan

The Undertaker has spoken

By Andrew Ravens
The Undertaker
The Undertaker

The Undertaker opened up on why he doesn’t watch WWE programming as often as he’d like to. 

He did so during an interview with USA Today. Taker had been a prominent television figure for wrestling fans worldwide, but that has changed as he has gone from full-time to part-time and now retired. 

- Advertisement -

He talked about watching sports and various TV series. He noted that he doesn’t watch much of WWE as often because he feels like he should be there. 

“I can to a certain degree. But a lot of times I catch myself talking to the TV like they can hear me. It’s hard to be just a straight fan, because I want everybody to succeed and to develop into their potential. So I’m kind of like, ‘Oh man, don’t do it. It didn’t make sense. 

Don’t do that. Why would you do that?’ You would actually laugh if there was a camera watching me watch wrestling. I have these conversations and it’s pretty amusing, I’m sure.”

The Undertaker is set to do his ‘Final Farewell’ at Survivor Series on Sunday night. He has confirmed in various interviews that he’s retired from pro wrestling. 

The Undertaker On Who Should Have Ended The Streak Instead

Trending Articles

WWE

The Undertaker On Who Should Have Ended The Streak Instead

A lot of people still believe that Brock Lesnar was not the right choice to end the undefeated WrestleMania streak of The Undertaker and...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Started Scripting Promos In WWE

WWE is often criticized for scripting the promos and matches of the superstars and during a recent interview, Chris Jericho revealed why Vince McMahon...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk & Former WWE Writer Mock WWE Hiring New Lead Writer

WWE has a job advertisement out at the moment looking for a new lead writer. Both former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and CM Punk...
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray Talks Aleister Black WWE Career after Zelina Vega’s Release

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Zelina Vega’s release from WWE. Thea Trinidad/Vega’s release came as...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

The Undertaker On Watching WWE: It’s Hard To Be Just A Straight Fan

The Undertaker opened up on why he doesn’t watch WWE programming as often as he’d like to.  He did so during an interview with USA...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Open To AEW Having A Working Relationship With WWE

Even though AEW has faced some challenges from WWE, Kenny Omega isn’t against the idea of the promotion working with WWE should if a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Shayna Baszler Misses Gritty Energy Of NXT, But Was Ready To Move On

Shayna Baszler ruled the women’s division for a long stretch of NXT's recent history.  Aside from her singles accomplishments, Baszler was NXT Women's Champion for...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre: Roman Reigns Is Fully Embracing His Character And Gone To Another Level

Drew McIntyre did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event where he’ll take on Universal Champion Roman...
Read more
WWE

WWE Survivor Series Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for Sunday’s (November 22, 2020) WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event has been finalized. The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this...
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray Talks Aleister Black WWE Career after Zelina Vega’s Release

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Zelina Vega’s release from WWE. Thea Trinidad/Vega’s release came as...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk & Former WWE Writer Mock WWE Hiring New Lead Writer

WWE has a job advertisement out at the moment looking for a new lead writer. Both former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and CM Punk...
Read more
AEW

Renee Paquette Opens Up About Pregnancy After Big Announcement

Jon Moxley casually mentioned that he had a pregnant wife at home during a promo on this week's episode of Dynamite and this is...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC