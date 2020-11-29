The Undertaker On Who He Considers To Be The Best Technical Wrestler, Matches For New Wrestling Fans

The Undertaker has been on the top of the wrestling world for over three decades and he has had great matches with wrestlers from several different generations.

During his recent appearance on Hot Ones, the Phenom talked about a number of things such as what it’s like competing with Brock Lesnar and more.

- Advertisement -

When asked which matches he would put in his Mount Rushmore of best matches to hook in a fan new to wrestling, Taker named several bouts, including his own match against Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25:

“I would go with Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat, any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race. Little bit of an ego-maniac here but I would put Undertaker / Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 25.

Modern day, the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Those are four that kind of encapsulates what we do, at its highest level.”

When asked who is the best technical wrestler he has ever seen, the Undertaker took the name of former WCW and current AEW star Arn Anderson.

The Dead Man claimed that Anderson was solid in every facet. He cut unbelievable promos and had the technical ability. You can check out his full interview in the video below: