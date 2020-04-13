The Undertaker Opens Up About Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker talks about his boneyard match and more in rare out of character interview

The Undertaker recently did a rare out of character interview with Nine Line Apparel on Instagram Live where the Dead Man opened up about his boneyard match with AJ Styles for the first time since WrestleMania 36.

The two were originally expected to have a regular match but plans changed after the company had to move the show to the Performance Center and the officials made the decision to use the set for the bout which was originally built for a promo.

Talking about the unique match, the Undertaker first mentioned how they envisioned the fight for a live arena until two weeks before the Show Of Shows. Discussing the end result of their efforts, he said that he couldn’t be more proud of the final product:

“The final product — I couldn’t be more proud of it. Under the circumstances, all the different things going on, everybody pulled together and put something like that out there that was different and was intriguing. I can’t speak for AJ, but I’m very proud of what we did.”

The match exceeded expectations of the fans and it received high praise from the WWE Universe and the wrestling world for the cinematic experience it provided.

Undertaker On Why He Returned To The American Badass Gimmick

One of the most discussed aspects of the match was the former Champion leaving behind the Dead Man gimmick to return to his American Badass avatar for this bout.

Explaining the reasoning behind this change, The former World Champion claimed that he had to lean away from the dark side of his character because AJ Styles made the rivalry between the two very personal:

“When AJ threw that first stone and made this personal, then it made it a no brainer, I couldn’t stay that mainstream Undertaker and be able to respond and deal with the things he was saying in that character.”

Taker also explained his reference of the Unholy Trinity saying that it’s nothing but the unification of his three personalities in the The Dead Man, The American Badass and the man behind the gimmick Mark Calaway in one person.

Apart from this, The Undertaker talked about the future of cinematic matches, cutting promos in an empty arena with no audience and more. You can check out more of his interview in the video below: