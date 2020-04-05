The Undertaker Victorious In Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker is in the books.

The Undertaker was able to beat Styles in a Boneyard Match at the WWE WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event. The Undertaker brought back the biker gimmick.

It took place in a graveyard and featured The Undertaker fighting off Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and some druids. The match ended when Taker put him in a hole and placed dirt on him.

The feud started after Styles took some shots at him on Monday Night RAW through promos. Then The Undertaker made an appearance at the WWE Super ShowDown event during the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match that saw Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio compete.

Once The OC took out Mysterio backstage, we saw footage of Taker laying out Karl Anderson and Gallows before heading out to the ring.

Taker attacked Styles by hitting a chokeslam then pinned him. Fast forward, Taker also cost Styles his No DQ Match against Aleister Black when Taker made the save for Black at the Elimination Chamber event.

WWE confirmed the WrestleMania match on March 16th episode of RAW when the two stars signed a contract for the contest. WWE later changed the contest from a singles bout to a Boneyard Match.

