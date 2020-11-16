The Undertaker: Vince McMahon Is ‘Not The Monster That People Think He Is’

The Undertaker has defended WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, explaining how he’s “not the monster that people think he is.”

Undertaker shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon while speaking with The New York Post to promote this Sunday’s “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series.

According to The Undertaker, Vince McMahon is a “caring human being, not the monster that people think that he is.”

He explained how “I’ve never taken for granted the special opportunity he gave me. If Vince feels like there’s still something there, I have a place on the roster, then I had no problem doing it.”

Undertaker then acknowledged how fans were voicing their opinions about his retirement online. He noted he saw people debating what Vince McMahon should or shouldn’t do concerning his in-ring career. Undertaker stressed how he’s a “[…] grown man” before noting he could “walk away anytime I want.”

This Sunday’s Survivor Series event also acts as a celebration for The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary in WWE.

Throughout November, WWE has been celebrating and honoring The Undertaker and his historic career. Alongside the “Final Farewell” celebrations, WWE has been airing ’30 Days of the Deadman’ specials on the WWE Network.

WWE Survivor Series takes place Sunday, November 22nd from the Thunderdome in Orlando, FL.