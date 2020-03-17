The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Made Official For WrestleMania 36

After weeks of speculation, WWE has confirmed The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles for its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 36.

WWE confirmed the match on Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network when the two stars signed a contract for the contest.

After Styles signed the contract in the backstage area, he sent Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to the ring to give Taker the contract. Taker took them out before signing it.

Their first encounter came at the Super ShowDown show last month when Taker attacked Styles in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match by hitting a chokeslam then pinned him to not only win the match but to kick off his next feud under the WWE banner.

Fast forward, Taker also cost Styles his No DQ Match against Aleister Black when Taker made the save for Black.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Here’s the card:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Cody Rhodes Talks About Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker During 2008 Royal Rumble