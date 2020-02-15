The Undertaker’s Opponent At WrestleMania 36 Revealed

The Undertaker is slated to be in action at this year’s WWE WrestleMania 36 event as his opponent has been revealed.

Dave Meltzer was able to confirm that The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is currently on the schedule for the WrestleMania card. The news was first reported by WrestleZone.

Taker missed WrestleMania 35 last year, which broke his streak of wrestling at the biggest event of the year for the company, which is also where he had the winning streak of never losing at the show until it was snapped by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

The Undertaker In 2019

In 2019, Taker was in action twice – once by defeating Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in June and then again by teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules in July.

Styles had been sidelined with a separated shoulder since last month’s Royal Rumble show but WWE announced earlier this month that Styles was “recovering way ahead of doctor’s projections.”

In fact, the company has already announced that he would compete for the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

