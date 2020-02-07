The Undisputed Era React To Velveteen Dream’s Return

This past week’s episode of NXT saw the return of popular Superstar Velveteen Dream. It was revealed during the ending of the show that Dream was behind the cryptic “2 5 20” messages that have been sporadically appearing during the black-and-gold brand’s recent episodes. Once the message had been made clear, Dream appeared behind the Undisputed Era before doling out his revenge on the stable. The Undisputed Era subsequently addressed Dream’s return and attack in am interview with WWE.com.

“I have never felt more disrespected in my whole entire life,” Roderick Strong said. “Now listen, it was strictly business what happened between me and Dream before he was put on the shelf. But this? This is extremely personal. Dream’s going to pay, he’s going to pay big time.”

Undisputed Era leader, Adam Cole added, “You know who else is going to pay? Literally everybody else. We have done this exact same song and dance for far too long now. It’s the Undisputed Era versus the World, am I right? Always.”

He continued, “So whether it’s Velveteen Dream, whether it’s Tommaso Ciampa, I don’t care who it is. The Undisputed Era will be there to knock them down because that’s what we do. We’re the very best that not only NXT has to offer, but WWE has to offer. We run this place.”

Dream was written off television late last year due to a back injury. Before his return on this week’s episode, the last time the WWE Universe saw Dream, he was being assaulted backstage by the entire Undisputed Era.

