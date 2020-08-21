The Usos Discuss Delivering Non-Scripted Promos, Rap Battles

SmackDown Superstars The Usos have opened up about being able to deliver unscripted promos during a recent appearance on D-Von Dudley’s podcast, Table Talk.

They recalled how they were finally given promo time after finally ditching their colorful paint gimmick. The caveat to this, however, is that the Usos were only allocated 30 seconds. The twins revealed it was a struggle to determine what to say in such a short period of time.

“We put black on because we went from colors to straight black and white. We put our hoodies on. We said, it’s not paranoia, it’s the Usos. Then we ran with it. We started saying that we are locking this down like in the penitentiary. We were just talking like we talked back in the day, talking trash on the court. Once that came along, we got so comfortable with that and that’s when it started oozing out and it became so fun and so new.”

The Usos then reflected on the Rap Battle idea they pitched. The team would have several Rap Battles against teams like The New Day and The Bar. When they were in the ring, the brothers admitted that they didn’t want to know what their opponents would say and vice versa. They stressed that was the “fun part” and that they “killed it.”

D-Von revealed he had pitched for the Usos to get promo time following their gimmick change. He explained how he believed all they needed to do was let the Usos be themselves. D-Von stressed that WWE creative shouldn’t write a script or tell them what to do. If they trusted him and his faith in the Usos, he had no doubt the team would succeed.