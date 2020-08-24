The Usos Discuss If WWE Ever Wanted To Split Them Up As A Tag Team

The Usos have opened up about whether they or WWE ever wanted to split them up as a tag team. The twins—who have been teaming for over a decade—broached the subject during an interview with D-Von Dudley on his podcast, Table Talk.

“Honestly, I don’t think they’ve ever approached us with that,” Jimmy Uso said. “We’ve never thought about it. I’ve told [Jey] that we can be the only tag team in history that never splits up. They’ve never came to us about splitting up, and we still feel like we have a lot to do as a tag team. We still feel like we’re rocking the tag team division. We still love tag team wrestling. It’s fun when you have two cats in there killing it, but with tag teams, you have four! You just doubled the fun.”

Jimmy Uso explained how, if the team were to split up, he would love to feud with his brother, Jey. The Usos compared their hypothetical feud to the ones that took place between Bret Hart and Owen Hart as well as the Hardy Boyz.

Pointing to these rivalries, he added how it was clear the brothers were “beating the hell out of each other.” Jimmy noted how he’s confident he and Jey would also commit to the physicality of a brother vs. brother feud. He believes they would have done the same because of how they love and trust each other.