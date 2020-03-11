The Usos Recall WWE Telling Them They Looked Too Much Like Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown tag team The Usos recently reflected on how WWE told them they looked too much like Roman Reigns following their heel turn.

Joining The New Day on their podcast Feel The Power, SmackDown tag team The Usos recounted how WWE told them they looked too much like Roman Reigns following their heel turn.

Jey Uso explained how “Obviously, for the heel change, we needed to change everything, but they were saying when they had first seen us working in all black, it was like, ‘you guys look too much like Roman. Don’t look like Roman.’ Man, who the hell else are we supposed to look like? We’re in the same gene pool, uce.'”

He continued, “Like, we fought to get that [face paint] off. They wanted us to keep it, but in my mind it wasn’t going to work. There was no way we could get away from that. Like, we were colorful, but then we had to get completely away from that. ‘They can’t tell who y’all are without the face paint.’ You know how that is.”

The Usos On Standing Out From Their Family

They confessed that separating themselves from their wrestling dynasty was a difficult task. Alongside Reigns and their late uncle Umaga, The Usos are the sons of Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Jimmy Uso shared how “[…] they all had their own style, right? And that’s why me and use [were] like, ‘man, that’s what we need.’ But we always knew our style is easy. It’s us. It’s hip. It’s cool. We can kick it with anybody. It’s neutral. To me, we’re just neutral to everybody.”

The Usos recently competed in an Elimination Chamber matchup for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Despite being one of the final two teams, The Miz and John Morrison would manage to defend their titles.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.