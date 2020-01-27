The Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Yesterday, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 other people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash. Many from the pro-wrestling world have been paying tribute to the basketball legend online.
“Today is a sad reminder that none of us are guaranteed tomorrow. Live every single day to its fullest, each day we’re given is a blessing,” a follow-up Tweet from Hardy read.
“It’s heartbreaking. A horrific tragedy that occurred today with Kobe & his daughter. I feel horrible for his wife & other children,” another Tweet from Hardy read.
“Sending strength and my prayers to Vanessa, the Bryant family and all of the families affected by this tragedy. Life is so precious. Hold your loved ones close to your heart always,” wrote Natalya.
“WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones,” a WWE statement reads.
“RIP Kobe & Gianna Bryant. Whether or not you were a fan of Kobe or @Lakers, please consider donating to a cause that was important to Kobe and Gianna: development of women’s basketball programs, at any level, youth to professional. It would be a nice way to honor their memories,” wrote AEW’s Tony Khan.
