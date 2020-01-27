The Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Yesterday, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 other people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash. Many from the pro-wrestling world have been paying tribute to the basketball legend online.

Rusev posted the following:

Kobe — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 26, 2020

SCU’s Scorpio Sky posted the following about Kobe Bryant’s passing:

I’ve never been more deeply cut by the death of a non family member or close friend. My freakin hero is gone. Can’t process this. #Kobe ? — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) January 26, 2020

I thought of you the moment I heard. It's a rough day ? — Aubrey Edwards ??? (@RefAubrey) January 27, 2020

Matt Hardy posted the following:

What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family.



Rest In Peace, Kobe. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 26, 2020

“Today is a sad reminder that none of us are guaranteed tomorrow. Live every single day to its fullest, each day we’re given is a blessing,” a follow-up Tweet from Hardy read.

“It’s heartbreaking. A horrific tragedy that occurred today with Kobe & his daughter. I feel horrible for his wife & other children,” another Tweet from Hardy read.

“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.” -Kobe Bryant #KobeandGianna Praying for Kobe’s wife and family and all the loved ones of the victims’ lost. — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 27, 2020

“Sending strength and my prayers to Vanessa, the Bryant family and all of the families affected by this tragedy. Life is so precious. Hold your loved ones close to your heart always,” wrote Natalya.

“WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones,” a WWE statement reads.

“RIP Kobe & Gianna Bryant. Whether or not you were a fan of Kobe or @Lakers, please consider donating to a cause that was important to Kobe and Gianna: development of women’s basketball programs, at any level, youth to professional. It would be a nice way to honor their memories,” wrote AEW’s Tony Khan.

Mustafa wrote:

Take a moment to realize everything could change in a moment.



Families and friends gone in a moment.



So in this moment, find the ones you love. Call them. Hug them. Forgive them. Be with them. You have this moment.



Condolences to all the families. pic.twitter.com/QTY1pOEAhJ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 27, 2020

We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family.



Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 26, 2020

Titus O’Neil wrote:

The World of Sports and Entertainment Lost A Legendary Man, Father, Husband, Son, Businessman and Philanthropist. Words cannot Undo this tragedy??

To the Family, Friends and Fans of Kobe Bryant Please know that He will ALWAYS BE WITH US!! — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 26, 2020