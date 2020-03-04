The Young Bucks Appear In Latest Matt Hardy #FreeTheDelete Video

Matt Hardy has released a new #FreeTheDelete video on his official YouTube channel. In the video, Hardy is seen talking on the phone to two unknown people. Hardy tells the unknown them that Zenith is infected and dying. He needs the two of them to come to the Hardy Family Compound and remove Zenith from his body. Zenith is the name of Hardy’s broken “essence.”

“You were the only two that have been able to separate Zenith from my body,” Hardy says in the video. “There are great higher powers out there that believe in me and if I believe in them then I’ll have everlasting life, everlasting broken brilliance. Zenith is infected. Zenith is dying. I need you two to come to the Hardy Compound and remove Zenith from my body again and bury us both.”

“In the meantime, I’m going to get my affairs in order in case anything goes wrong. Thanks, see you soon.”

Hardy then sheds the neckbrace he had been wearing, plays with his kids, and creates a tombstone for him and Zenith.

The video ends when a car containing Matt and Nick Jackson pull up to the compound.

The full video can be seen in the player below:

“Bucks of Youth, I knew you’d come,” Matt Hardy says to close the video.