The Young Bucks Believe Chris Jericho Is AEW’s Version Of Hulk Hogan

The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the AEW executives gave high praise to the inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho.

Nick Jackson stated, “I always call [Jericho] our Hulk Hogan. He’s done it all, and there is something about that. Even though he has been in the business for 30 years or so, he still wants to give back and get characters over. You never see that.”

Matt Jackson chimed in by noting how most wrestlers want to be over, and they don’t care about anybody else. He thinks that is the prevailing attitude in pro wrestling. He thinks the mentality is that wrestlers want others to do good but not as good as them.

“Jericho wants everyone to be elevated. We made the right call.”

Matt praised Jericho for helping establish guys like Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Scorpio Sky. He stated that Jericho watches their matches as well and people don’t realize he’s the guy that pulls us aside.

Matt added that Jericho will tell them what they did well and what they could do better. He also stated, “We don’t have enough of those guys in the business.”

The Elite (Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and Matt Hardy) are currently feuding with The Inner Circle that is led by Jericho on AEW Dynamite.

