Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Young Bucks Didn’t Want To Win AEW Tag Team Titles Until 2021

Tony Khan made the call

By Andrew Ravens
The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks

If it was up to The Young Bucks, they wouldn’t be the AEW Tag Team Champions right now. 

Nick and Matt Jackson recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss their title win over FTR at last Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. 

- Advertisement -

In this interview, Nick revealed that they wanted to wait until 2021 to win the straps because they didn’t think it would hurt them to not be the champions. However, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan wanted them to win the titles now so the title change was made. 

“If we’d won them right away, there wouldn’t have been a struggle for our characters,” Nick said. “We actually wanted to hold back for another year, so winning now was a Tony [Khan] call, but I’m glad it happened at the pay-per-view. It felt special, and winning it from FTR in this rivalry, in a match we never thought would happen, took it over the top.”

Matt noted that they wanted their story to be painful by losing and when fans thought they would start winning again, they’d lose more matches. He noted that they know the feeling of when that pain turns to celebration. However, they believe the right time for them was now after talking with Khan. 

Matt thinks they worked in arguably the biggest tag-team match of the last five years and did so by coming out with the titles in the company we helped start. 

The Young Bucks Want To See AEW Ice Cream Bars

Trending Articles

AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/9): McIntyre & Orton, Final Member Of Team RAW

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. WWE Champion Randy Orton teamed up with Miz & Morrison to...
Read more
AEW

AEW Video Game In Development By Yuke’s Co. Ltd.

All Elite Wrestling has announced not one, but three new AEW video games. AEW Games has provided the first official details regarding...
Read more
AEW

Priscilla Kelly Comments On Darby Allin’s TNT Title Win

Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin were married in November of 2018. In August, Kelly announced on Twitter that the couple was going...
Read more
Wrestling News

R-Truth Opens Up About Being Overwhelmed And Ready To Quit WWE

Raw Superstar R-Truth opened up about his early career in WWE and shared how close he was to quitting during an interview...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

The Young Bucks Didn’t Want To Win AEW Tag Team Titles Until 2021

If it was up to The Young Bucks, they wouldn’t be the AEW Tag Team Champions right now.  Nick...
Read more
AEW

Tama Tonga Teases AEW Match Amid NJPW Partnership Rumors

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Bullet Club star Tama Tonga recently discussed his 'dream' tag team matches on the Tama's Island podcast....
Read more
Wrestling News

David Benoit: “I Don’t Want To Go To WWE”

David Benoit recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The son of Chris Benoit discussed a litany of topics during the interview,...
Read more
AEW

Second AEW Show On TNT Will Not Launch Until 2021

Tony Khan did an interview with TSN to talk about a wide range of topics involving AEW. During the discussion, AEW's President provided...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan: “The Balance of Power in Wrestling Will Shift Tonight” at AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan says this week's episode of Dynamite will be an eventful one. (Dynamite Preview) Saturday's Full...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Bella Twins Say They Have “One More Run” Left In WWE

The Bella Twins believe they have one more WWE run left in them. The 36-year-olds were recently interviewed by Michael Lopez on...
Read more
Impact

The Rascalz Leaving Impact Wrestling After 2 Years

Last night on Impact Wrestling, it was revealed that the Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, & Dezmond Xavier) are leaving the company....
Read more
Wrestling News

R-Truth Opens Up About Being Overwhelmed And Ready To Quit WWE

Raw Superstar R-Truth opened up about his early career in WWE and shared how close he was to quitting during an interview...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC