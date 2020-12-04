The Young Bucks Discuss Sting’s AEW Debut

All Elite Wrestling’s Young Bucks have opened up about Sting’s AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The special episode, entitled Winter is Coming, saw the former WCW World Champion make his debut for the promotion.

Speaking with the Living the Gimmick podcast, The Young Bucks explained how Sting was hidden backstage throughout the day. When it came time for him to make his debut, Sting was accompanied by a member of Atlas Security.

He reportedly walked through the backstage area with an intense tunnel vision. Members of AEW’s staff and roster all turned their heads “like it was the Exorcist” to watch the Icon walk by.

The Young Bucks described the shock the AEW roster collectively experienced as Sting prepared to debut. According to the Young Bucks, it was a lot of fun to see the locker room have a “mark out” moment like that.

Witnessing the way the AEW talent reacted to Sting helped build their personal excitement for his on-screen reveal. This is because The Young Bucks were confident it would be an “even bigger moment on television.”

Sting debuted following a tag team matchup between Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin versus Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Upon entering the ring, he stood face-to-face with Arn Anderson before leveling intense looks at Dustin Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, and, finally, Darby Allin.

Sting remained silent throughout his first appearance. He is set to speak for the first time on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Young Bucks interview on the Living the Gimmick podcast drops next week, but you can listen early at the show’s Patreon page.