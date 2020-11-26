Thursday, November 26, 2020

The Young Bucks Explain Why They Don’t Watch NXT

All Elite Wrestling's Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have discussed why they don't pay attention to AEW's Wednesday night rivals, NXT.

By Steve Russell

Despite All Elite Wrestling being embroiled in a ratings war every week with WWE’s NXT, AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, have shared that they don’t really watch the competition.

Speaking with WrestlingInc to promote their new book, Killing The Business: From Backyards To The Big Leagues, The Young Bucks addressed their Wednesday night rivals, acknowledging how they’re just too busy putting on a show to give any attention to NXT.

- Advertisement -

“I forget that they have shows,” Matt Jackson revealed. “It’s tunnel vision to our own product. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s right. There’s another show tonight. That’s right.'”

His brother, Nick, explained how this focused approach encapsulates the mentality within AEW and amongst its creative team. According to him, knowing what WWE is doing could “screw up” how AEW book things.

“[…] that’s the mentality of Dynamite and AEW is we’d never wanted to know what that show is doing because we feel like if we do know, then it might screw up our brains and our minds on how we book things as well,” Nick shared. “So we never have wanted to get caught up in any of that.”

The Young Buck’s book, Killing The Business: From Backyards To The Big Leagues, is available now.

ViaWrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

WWE

WWE Files For “Skull King” Trademark & Others

WWE recently filed several new trademark applications with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. A search of the USPTO database shows that WWE...
Read more
WWE

The Godfather Agrees With Fan Criticism About Undertaker’s “Final Farewell”

The Godfather responded to some fans who were critical of what WWE did with The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Sunday’s pay-per-view event.  Before Taker came...
Read more
WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Update After Several Weeks Off WWE TV

Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE programming for some time. In light of his wife Zelina Vega's recent release, some fans have questioned...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

The Rock On Embracing Authenticity, Asking Vince McMahon For Promo Opportunity

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reflected on the start of his career, revealing which moment gave him the biggest rush during an interview with...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (11/25): Opera Cup 2020 Begins

MLW Fusion 11/25 featured the start of the 2020 Opera Cup tournament. Two opening round matches took place as well as the promotional debut...
Read more
Wrestling News

JBL: Roman Reigns Is The ‘Most Compelling Character’ Of The Past 20 Years

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most "compelling character" he's seen in the past twenty years. JBL shared his...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Explain Why They Don’t Watch NXT

Despite All Elite Wrestling being embroiled in a ratings war every week with WWE's NXT, AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, have shared...
Read more
Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Promises To Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Get WWE To Host Major Show In The UK

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre intends to "harass" Vince McMahon until WWE hosts a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. "My goal is to make it happen...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley On Listening To His Body More, Traveling With The Shield

Jon Moxley was the first guest on Renee Young's new podcast, Oral Sessions. During the interview with his real-life wife, Moxley opened up about...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (11/25): Ladder Match, Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae

The November 25, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.  WWE NXT Results   Candice...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC