The Young Bucks On Why They Decided To Leave Social Media

The Young Bucks decided to reduce their social media presence last year. They have since left Twitter and according to the brothers, this move has helped spark creativity in them.

The duo recently had an interview with Sporting News where they talked about things like the early success of AEW, their tag match at Revolution and more.

Talking about their decision to leave social media, the Bucks claimed that they had been discussing it for a while and Nick Jackson then revealed a particular moment which helped solidify his decision:

“There’s one particular moment where it hit me where I was reading stuff about the show, and my kids were playing, and they were like, ‘Daddy come play with me.’ And I wasn’t listening to them. They had to shake me and said, ‘Daddy, come play with me.’

And then I looked at my phone and was like, ‘What am I doing? I’m wasting time on this fake thing that doesn’t matter. It doesn’t affect my life, I’m taking time doing this instead of playing with my children at home. How selfish of a human being am I to do this?’”

Speaking of the difference this move has made, Matt Jackson said that the shows have been a lot better for them.

The Young Bucks explained how negative comments on social media affect them saying that they stay in the back of your head even if you don’t believe them.

Apart from this, The Young Bucks talked about not making any money in wrestling during their initial days, adjusting into the executive roles and more. You can check out their full interview at this link.