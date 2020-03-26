The Young Bucks Reveal Tony Khan’s Big UK Ambitions

AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. The tag team discussed a number of topics on the show surrounding their own careers as well as the initial growth of the upstart All Elite promotion. One of the more intriguing elements of the conversation revolved around Tony Khan’s lofty ambitions for the company in the United Kingdom.

Tony Khan Taking AEW To Fulham?

Khan’s family own and operate the Premier League football (soccer) team Fulham FC. Fulham are a club based in London, England and have a stadium with a 50,000 capacity. Craven Cottage traditionally seats around 25,000 during football matches, however The Bucks would refer to a 50,000 number. This likely could be attained if the pitch was utilized for ringside seating.

“He took us to one of their arenas when we went over there [the UK].” Nick Jackson

“That night I think we had dinner [in the UK]” Matt Jackson began. Nick Jackson would also confirm that before AEW was made official the pair were flown to England and locations were already being discussed. “He took us to one of their arenas when we went over there [the UK].”

Matt Jackson would then confirm that was one of the reasons they got behind the AEW project, due to Khan’s ambition. “And it was like, I think that night we looked at each other. We’re like, I think this is it right?” Nick Jackson would then talk about Fulham’s ground Craven Cottage specifically, saying “we’re at Fulham arena whatever you call it, it sits like 50,000 people and he’s like, ‘we’re gonna fill this one day with people, for a wrestling show.’ I thought ‘I like this guy, he thinks big.'”

Matt Jackson would finish by praising the overarching nature of Khan’s style in pro wrestling thus far. “He doesn’t want us to just be wrestlers” Jackson admitted. “He wants us to be more than wrestlers, like nobody else can offer us that.”

