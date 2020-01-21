The Young Bucks Talk About Dynamite Airing On Chris Jericho’s Cruise

The Young Bucks have talked about AEW: Dynamite airing from Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Rager cruise as well as their commitment to their "loaded" tag team division.

All Elite Wrestling’s Matt and Nick Jackson have talked about this week’s episode of Dynamite airing at sea. The show will take place on Wednesday, live from Chris Jericho’s Rock ’n’ Wrestling Rager cruise.

“It’s not just for wrestling fans, there’s a little bit of everything,” Matt told Jim Vasallone of the Miami Herald. “Just being on the ship itself is exciting. We put together some stellar wrestling cards, too. If you’re just going for the wrestling, you’re gonna have a lot to watch. It’s action-packed. Nick put together most of the card by himself, and I was just looking at the final card last night, and Chris was going over it, and man, it’s loaded.”

Matt then noted how some of the matches that will take place will be hosted exclusively for the passengers.

The Young Bucks’ Tag Team Passion

The brother duo competes within AEW as The Young Bucks. However, as the company’s Executive Vice Presidents, they have a vested interest in developing the promotion’s tag division.

“We wanted to show the world you could do it as the main event, as the opening act, you could do it as a mid-card act, you could throw it in anywhere and entertain the fans,” said Nick.

Matt added how he can’t recall a time in wrestling since the 1980s where tag team wrestling has been so popular or relevant. He stressed how AEW’s tag division is “loaded” and that further developing their division and tag team wrestling remains a passion for them.

H/T to Wrestlezone for the transcription.