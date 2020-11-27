The Young Bucks Talk Mick Foley’s Influence on Their New Book

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The AEW Tag Team Champions discussed a number of topics during their time on the show; these included their time in IMPACT, changing their working style and writing their new autobiography.

Matt Jackson would start by saying how much of an influence Mick Foley’s ‘Have a Nice Day’ book was when he was younger. “Ever since I was a kid I remember reading Mick Foley’s Have a Nice Day. It was when I was a freshman, I think it was in my language arts class?”

The Young Bucks on Autobiography

- Advertisement -

“Miss Mira, for some reason she had that book on her bookshelf” Matt Jackson would continue. “I picked it up, I read it and I fell in love with it. I remember telling myself at the end like ‘man if I ever have a career worth writing about that would be so cool!’ So it was always a dream of mine to write a book.”

Jackson would then describe how they were contacted by Harper Collins, one of the major global publishers. “We got an offer from from HarperCollins publishing, which is one of the biggest in the world. When HarperCollins calls? You pick up, you know? At the time Nick and I were going through a really strange thing in our career, like a kind of a fork in the road.”

Matt Jackson would then say how the timing of the book coincided with the Young Bucks getting an offer from WWE. “There was the big decision to be made, whether or not we’re gonna go to WWE or if we’re gonna start this new thing (AEW). And I remember thinking to myself like ‘this is worth documenting’ and we do have a really interesting story. It’s a story that is kind of different than all the other wrestling books you’ve probably read from the the Attitude Era guys.”

“I think we have a unique story” Matt Jackson continued. “We were the first guys from the independent ‘boom’ era that have really had a chance to write our story. I was going to say put pen to paper but it wasn’t even been to paper! It was literally all written on our iPhones in between business trips and in hotel rooms and while I was at the bus stop waiting for my daughter to get picked up from school. We were literally writing this thing while we were opening up AEW so it was really terrible timing, actually.”

Have you read The Young Bucks’ new book? Let us know in the comments