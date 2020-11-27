Friday, November 27, 2020

The Young Bucks Talk Mick Foley’s Influence on Their New Book

The Bucks talk the big inspirations behind their new book

By Jake Jeremy

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The AEW Tag Team Champions discussed a number of topics during their time on the show; these included their time in IMPACT, changing their working style and writing their new autobiography.

Matt Jackson would start by saying how much of an influence Mick Foley’s ‘Have a Nice Day’ book was when he was younger. “Ever since I was a kid I remember reading Mick Foley’s Have a Nice Day. It was when I was a freshman, I think it was in my language arts class?”

The Young Bucks on Autobiography

- Advertisement -

“Miss Mira, for some reason she had that book on her bookshelf” Matt Jackson would continue. “I picked it up, I read it and I fell in love with it. I remember telling myself at the end like ‘man if I ever have a career worth writing about that would be so cool!’ So it was always a dream of mine to write a book.”

Jackson would then describe how they were contacted by Harper Collins, one of the major global publishers. “We got an offer from from HarperCollins publishing, which is one of the biggest in the world. When HarperCollins calls? You pick up, you know? At the time Nick and I were going through a really strange thing in our career, like a kind of a fork in the road.”

Matt Jackson would then say how the timing of the book coincided with the Young Bucks getting an offer from WWE. “There was the big decision to be made, whether or not we’re gonna go to WWE or if we’re gonna start this new thing (AEW). And I remember thinking to myself like ‘this is worth documenting’ and we do have a really interesting story. It’s a story that is kind of different than all the other wrestling books you’ve probably read from the the Attitude Era guys.”

“I think we have a unique story” Matt Jackson continued. “We were the first guys from the independent ‘boom’ era that have really had a chance to write our story. I was going to say put pen to paper but it wasn’t even been to paper! It was literally all written on our iPhones in between business trips and in hotel rooms and while I was at the bus stop waiting for my daughter to get picked up from school. We were literally writing this thing while we were opening up AEW so it was really terrible timing, actually.”

Have you read The Young Bucks’ new book? Let us know in the comments

The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks

Trending Articles

WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details Behind Braun Strowman’s Recent Storyline Suspension

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC. However, Strowman was recently storyline suspended by...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre Delivered What Modern Pro Wrestling Is Missing

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Champion vs. Champion matchup between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns that took place at Survivor Series. Speaking...
Read more
Wrestling News

‘Roman Reigns Is The Most Compelling Character Of The Past 20 Years’ – JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most "compelling character" he's seen in the past twenty years. JBL shared his...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

The Young Bucks Talk Mick Foley’s Influence on Their New Book

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The AEW Tag Team Champions discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley On WWE Superstars Being Independent Contractors, Why He’s Frugal With Money

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has shared his thoughts on how WWE considers its talent to be independent contractors. He stressed how...
Read more
Wrestling News

Keith Lee To Feature In Upcoming Episode Of WWE 24

WWE Raw Superstar Keith Lee is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of WWE Network's documentary series, WWE 24. Lee shared the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Provides Becky Lynch Pregnancy Update Ahead Of Due Date

Seth Rollins has provided a pregnancy update for his fiancee, Becky Lynch, during an interview with WWE Network. The excited couple is anticipating the...
Read more
AEW

Ricky Starks Talks Joining AEW, TNT Open Challenge Match

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. The current member of Taz's on-screen stable discussed a number of...
Read more
NJPW

Tama Tonga Talks Why Bullet Club Has Endured and Resonated with Fans

New Japan Pro Wrestling star and Bullet Club member Tama Tonga recently discussed what has made BC such a lasting force in pro wrestling....
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Wrestling News

Shane Helms Comments On Cameos In Pro Wrestling

Shane Helms recently appeared in a cameo during All Elite Wrestling's Elite Deletion matchup. He made an appearance during the bout between Matt Hardy...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC