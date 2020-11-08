The Young Bucks Win AEW Tag Team Titles From FTR

After years of fans wanting to see, AEW presented the first tag team match between FTR and The Young Bucks.

It happened at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler put the AEW Tag Team Titles against Nick and Matt Jackson.

It had the stipulation of if The Young Bucks didn’t win then they would never be able to challenge for the straps again, which was a bold stipulation considering they’re AEW executives.

Harwood somehow cut open his hand, which had to be bandaged up. Matt sold his ankle throughout the whole match. FTR paid homage to various teams in this match including DIY by hitting their finishers. The long back and forth match came to a close when Matt hit Harwood with a super kick.

All Elite Wrestling booked a Fatal 4-Way Match on the October 21st episode of Dynamite to determine the next team in line. It featured Private Party vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Butcher and The Blade. Obviously, The Young Bucks won to get this “tag team dream match.”

FTR had won the Tag Team Titles from Kenny Omega and Adam Page at the All Out pay-per-view event back on September 5th.