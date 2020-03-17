NXT This Week Will Feature No Live Wrestling Matches

This week's episode of NXT TV on the USA Network will feature no live wrestling matches

WWE programming, including WrestleMania 36 and NXT, has been relegated to the Performance Center for the foreseeable future as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

The most recent episodes of NXT, SmackDown and Raw have taken place at the training facility, with live matches and non-wrestling segments taking place in front of an empty venue with no fans in attendance. It has made for an interesting, at times eerie, setting for pro wrestling shows.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE has already changed gears on this format and will be going in a new direction for Wednesday night’s NXT broadcast.

Meltzer says it is confirmed that this week’s NXT will feature no live matches. He wrote on Twitter, “Studio setting, interviews, personality profiles, old footage.”

NXT, AEW Affected by Coronavirus

WWE announced earlier this week that the upcoming NXT Takeover show from Tampa Bay, FL during WrestleMania weekend has been canceled. The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is rumored to be taking place during SummerSlam weekend. However, WWE has yet to announce the fate of Takeover: Tampa Bay.

NXT will not feature any matches, but rival show AEW Dynamite will. Until further notice, AEW Dynamite will take place in closed-set locations. Wednesday’s show has been moved to the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL.

Top items hyped for AEW Dynamite include the Inner Circle vs. The Elite in a match to determine which team gets the upper hand in next week’s Blood and Guts double steel cage match. We’ll aslso see the Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends and the big reveal regarding the identity of the Dark Order’s Exalted One.

NXT has had a tough year competing with AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how the two shows fare this week in light of the unique formats.