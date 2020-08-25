Three Title Matches And More Announced For Payback

With only a week of gap between SummerSlam and Payback, it was inevitable that WWE will book several matches for the upcoming event on this week’s episode of Raw.

The company did not disappoint as they booked not one but three title matches for the upcoming show during the latest episode of the Red Brand.

- Advertisement -

The first match which was announced earlier was the return bout for Roman Reigns who will be involved in a triple threat match against Braun Strowman and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

The company has also announced a United States title match between Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley and a rematch between Randy Orton and Keith Lee for the Payback PPV after their bout on Raw ended in a disqualification.

Though probably the most surprising match which was announced is for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

It will see the current champions Bayley and Sasha Banks defending their titles against the unlikely team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

This match was put together after Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler had several interactions during the show and Jax managed to convince the former NXT Women’s Champion that they can win the tag titles together.

Payback Match Card

The Payback PPV will be taking place this Sunday, August 30 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. You can check out the current standing match card for the event below: