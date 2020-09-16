Thunder Rosa: AEW’s Women’s Division Is On The ‘Right Track’

Thunder Rosa has commented on the current state of All Elite Wrestling’s Women’s Division. The current NWA Women’s World Champion shared her thoughts with SportsKeeda, explaining how she believes AEW is on the “right track.”

She acknowledged how AEW is filled with a lot of young female talent. Rosa indicated how, due to their youth, they “don’t have experience of working TV shows.” She believes this is one of the main issues AEW’s Women’s Division faces.

“It will take time to build something strong. We shouldn’t be discrediting the effort the female wrestlers are putting in. Being a female performer, I can tell you from my own experience, it is hard. You are constantly competing with very talented men.”

Thunder Rosa highlighted certain women in AEW, including Red Velvet, Abadon, and Anna Jay. She noted how they are doing a great job at being “positive and supportive.” According to her, they are on the “right track to build up a strong women’s division.”

The NWA Women’s World Champion has appeared on AEW programming in recent weeks. She defeated Serena Deeb on the 9/2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa would face off against AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida at the promotion’s recent All Out event. Despite her best efforts, Thunder Rosa lost to Shida in their Champion versus Champion clash.