Thunder Rosa & Allysin Kay Trade Shots On Twitter

Thunder Rosa wrestled Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship Saturday night at All Out. Shida won champion versus champion match but Rosa had a solid performance nonetheless. Former NWA Women’s Champion, Allysin Kay, expressed frustration with Rosa for not winning on behalf of the NWA on the show. She took to Twitter to let her opinions on the subject be known.
Thunder Rosa also cleared up why her and Darby Allin have similar face paint:
Thunder Rosa vs Allysin Kay and NWA’s Weekly PPVs
The NWA returns on September 15th in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network. The NWA World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line the first show. Mike Bennett will challenge Nick Aldis for the gold.
“My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast,” said NWA Owner, Billy Corgan in a press release.
“In my 30 years in both television production and promoting wrestling, this project will be the biggest of my career,” said UWN: Primetime LIVE Executive Producer David Marquez.