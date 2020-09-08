Thunder Rosa & Allysin Kay Trade Shots On Twitter

Thunder Rosa wrestled Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship Saturday night at All Out. Shida won champion versus champion match but Rosa had a solid performance nonetheless. Former NWA Women’s Champion, Allysin Kay, expressed frustration with Rosa for not winning on behalf of the NWA on the show. She took to Twitter to let her opinions on the subject be known.

Once again, Thunder Rosa bit off more than she could chew, and she choked. Just like her MMA fight. You’ve embarrassed our entire company. #AEWAllOut — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) September 6, 2020

I defended that title for almost an entire YEAR, without a goon squad behind me.



Is it just a coincidence that once Rosa won the belt, the ENTIRE WORLD shut down? ?????? https://t.co/JnbwEAv9p8 — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) September 6, 2020

Yeah, she’s a “fighting champion” who didn’t even put our championship on the line ??? https://t.co/lN9fD1fwK6 — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) September 6, 2020

Wow @thunderrosa22 you really think you’re God’s gift to wrestling, huh? ??



You really out here trying to take the credit for putting women’s wrestling on the map like we haven’t BEEN main eventing shows? And now you’re pandering for more… GET OVER YOURSELF pic.twitter.com/eZ7is5KglC — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) September 7, 2020

I sense a little bit of jealousy and I little bit of saltiness… https://t.co/6nTBodTOUW pic.twitter.com/ehNvBTS7nz — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 7, 2020

Thunder Rosa also cleared up why her and Darby Allin have similar face paint:

Yes we where born with almost matching facial birth marks! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 7, 2020

Thunder Rosa vs Allysin Kay and NWA’s Weekly PPVs

- Advertisement -

The NWA returns on September 15th in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network. The NWA World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line the first show. Mike Bennett will challenge Nick Aldis for the gold.

“My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast,” said NWA Owner, Billy Corgan in a press release.

“In my 30 years in both television production and promoting wrestling, this project will be the biggest of my career,” said UWN: Primetime LIVE Executive Producer David Marquez.