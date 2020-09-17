Thursday, September 17, 2020

Thunder Rosa Discusses Her Potential Future In AEW

Thunder Rosa has opened up about her in-ring future in All Elite Wrestling despite being under contract with NWA.

By Steve Russell

NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has talked about her future in All Elite Wrestling during an interview with SportsKeeda.

Thunder Rosa spoke candidly about her experience in AEW to date despite being under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance. She revealed how she began working for AEW after AEW President Tony Khan agreed with NWA owner Billy Corgan. This deal allowed Thunder Rosa to appear on AEW Dynamite in a winning effort against Serena Deeb on the 9/2 episode of Dynamite. She would also face off against AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida at the promotion’s recent pay-per-view, All Out.

“The working relationship is there, I’m returning, I wasn’t expecting to return so quickly. Yes, I think Billy [Corgan] and Tony [Khan] have been talking. They are very happy with my performance so far,” Rosa said. “I hope, knock on wood, it continues. It’s going well for me. We are putting NWA name on a broader platform, which is the goal at the end of the day.”

Thunder Rosa competed on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. She defeated Ivelisse. The fallout of the match saw Shida assisting Rosa as she was assaulted by both Ivelisse and Diamante. The segment ended with Shida holding the NWA Women’s Championship before handing it back to Thunder Rosa.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

