Thursday, October 29, 2020

Thunder Rosa Under Contract With The NWA Through 2021

By Michael Reichlin
Thunder Rosa
Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa is not joining WWE any time soon, despite reports to the contrary.

Earlier this week, Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa to capture the NWA Women’s Championship. The unexpected title change set off speculation that Rosa dropped the title in anticipation of joining WWE. Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer stated that the title change reaffirmed his belief that Thunder Rosa is in fact WWE bound.

Meltzer wrote on his website’s message board, “I think Rosa is going to WWE. I was told 2-3 weeks ago that Deeb was winning and Rosa was going to WWE and the first part just happened. If Rosa was going to AEW, she could keep her NWA title.”

NWA President Billy Corgan has commented on Thunder Rosa’s status on Thursday morning. He wrote on Instagram, that Thunder Rosa is not leaving the NWA because “She’s under contract thru 2021 and there’s a reason for that (it’s called excellence and faith).”

Corgan also took a dig at reports stating that Thunder Rosa was headed to WWE soon. “You have to love press and media reports that don’t contact the company she is under contract to but instead listen to someone who has my email address but doesn’t write and ask.”

Thunder Rosa addressed the rumors of her next move with two videos posted on social media. As seen below, she pulled down her shorts to reveal, “AEW? WWE? NWA?” written on her hip.

