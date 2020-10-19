Monday, October 19, 2020

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract.

By Ian Carey
Tino Sabbatelli

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed with the company last week. The report also states that Ace Steel has been re-hired in a coaching role at the PC as well.

According to a report from Fightful, there are those in AEW who believe Sabbatelli was responsible for leaking news from AEW tapings. It is not clear if he did or not, however.

- Advertisement -

Shortly after Eric Bischoff’s appearance on an episode of AEW Dynamite was leaked before airing, accusations were made that it was leaked by an “NXT reject” who was at the tapings. Chris Jericho stated as much on an episode of his Saturday night live stream.

“For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff, and it was announced on Reddit. We know who the spy is by the way, oh we know, and he’ll never be back in f*ckin AEW. NXT reject was the spy, so print that!” Jericho said.

Sabbatelli wrestled on an episode of AEW Dark this summer after having been released from his NXT contract this spring. He teamed with Brady Pierce in a losing effort to The Best Friends.

Trending Articles

NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Final

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's thirtieth G1 Climax tournament is almost over! Who will be the victor in the main event and etch their...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette To Tony Khan: “I’m The Only One That’ll Tell You The Truth Because I Don’t Want a Job”

Former WWE, TNA and WCW personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan and AEW on the Drive Thru podcast. Cornette is extremely vocal about...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Henry Tells Today’s Performers To Stop “Prostituting” Moves

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently commented on the perceived 'spot battle' nature...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NXT

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed...
Read more
AEW

Colt Cabana: “I’m Not Really The Wrestler Who Thrives In Front of No fans, Maybe Jon Moxley and His Style Is”

AEW star Colt Cabana recently discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the affect it is having on live pro wrestling. On the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart On Goldberg’s In-Ring Skills: ‘His Workrate Was 0/10’

Bret Hart recently opened up about the career-ending kick he received from Goldberg at Starrcade 1999. Hart spoke about the incident during...
Read more
AEW

Entire 1st Round Of AEW Tournament To Take Place On Dynamite This Week

AEW recently announced a single-elimination tournament to determine a new #1 contender for the promotion's world championship. AEW has confirmed that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bayley Discusses PWI Women’s Top 100, Embracing Her Heel Turn

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has shared her feelings on being ranked #1 on the PWI Women's Top 100 list. She broached...
Read more
AEW

Lance Storm Isn’t A Fan Of Miro’s Character Direction in AEW

Former WWE Producer Lance Storm hasn't been too impressed with how All Elite Wrestling has been utilizing one of its latest signings,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T Explains Why He’s ‘Glad’ WWE Separated The New Day

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on the WWE Draft during a recent episode of his Hall of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sheamus Reflects On Jeff Hardy Feud, Possible Drew McIntyre Rivalry

Raw Superstar Sheamus has reflected on his recent SmackDown feud with Jeff Hardy during a recent interview with SI.com.
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Power Struggle Card Announced For Nov. 7th

Following the ending of the G1 Climax 30 tournament yesterday, NJPW is moving forward with the Power Struggle tour. The live-streamed events...
Read more
Wrestling News

Daniel Bryan Talks Wanting to Face “The Best” in WWE, Having Less Mobility

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan appeared on Talking Smack after this Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX. The 'Yes' man discussed a number...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Confirms That Wrestle Kingdom 15 Will Be a Two Night Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed at the G1 Climax final that next year's Wrestle Kingdom will be a two night event.
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Touts AEW’s Success in The UK

AEW EVP and Star Cody Rhodes recently tweeted an infographic with some of the company's major stats in the United Kingdom.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC