Zeus Passes Away At 62

Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister, better known to wrestling fans as Zeus, has passed away. He was 62. According to TMZ, his cause of death is unknown at this time.

Zeus had roles in many television shows and movies throughout his decades long career. His movie credits include Friday, The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, Little Nicky of course, and the 1989 movie starring Hulk Hogan, No Holds Barred.

Zeus had a run with WWE in 1989 that saw him work as a monster heel aligned with Randy Savage and Ted DiBiase against Hulk Hogan. He competed at SummerSlam and Survivor Series that year. He had a short stint in WCW in 1996, where he also worked against Hogan.

SEScoops extends our condolences to the family and friends of Tommy “Tiny” Lister.