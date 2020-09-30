Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Title Change Takes Place On NWA PPV

There is a new NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

By Ian Carey
NWA National Title
The National Wrestling Alliance recently brokered a deal with the United Wrestling Network (Championship Wrestling from Hollywood/Arizona/Memphis) to promote joint weekly PPV shows. The 3rd such event aired last night from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The main event of the show saw Trevor Murdoch defeat Aron Stevens to become the new NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

Previous main events in the weekly PPV series have seen Nick Aldis successfully defend against Mike Bennett w/Maria Bennett and Thunder Rosa defending her belt against Priscilla Kelly.

NWA National Heavyweight Championship History

Trevor Murdoch is now the 59th wrestler to win the title. He begins the 86th reign in the title’s 40-year lineage. He is the 5th title-holder in the current era. Previous recent champions include Aron Stevens, Colt Cabana, James Storm, and Willie Mack.

Austin Idol is the inaugural title-holder, having won the belt in 1980 and holding it for 221 days. His reign is second to only Ron Garvin’s 233-day reign from 1984-85 as the longest single reign in the 1980s. The title was deactivated from 1986 until 1997.

Ricky Murdock holds the record with 817 days as champion for his two title reigns in the 2000s. Willie Mack was the first title-holder in the William Patrick Corgan era of the National Wrestling Alliance.

