Title Match At WrestleMania 36 Reportedly Changed, Another Star Pulled

In the past 24 hours, news of several changes made to the WrestleMania 36 card has surfaced online.

The coronavirus epidemic has forced the company to change things up with their biggest event of the year despite their efforts to do the show they initially wanted this week.

On Friday, it was reported that The Miz had been pulled from the show due to illness which impacted what WWE had planned for Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 36 in their latest title defense of the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Miz and Morrison were supposed to defend the titles against the winners of New Day vs. The Usos on Friday Night SmackDown. Dave Meltzer is reporting that Morrison will face one of the Usos in a ladder match instead at WrestleMania 36.

Also, despite it being reported elsewhere, Asuka and Cesaro both worked WrestleMania with no health issues. For those who are wondering, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match was successfully taped this week.

Finally, PWInsider reported that Buddy Murphy was indeed sick and didn’t come to any TV tapings this week including WrestleMania 36. It was noted by Meltzer that no one sick was allowed around even if they had a cough or a stuffy nose at the tapings.

The changes started earlier this week when news broke earlier this week that Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke were off the plans for the show due to self quarantining.

Then, it was reported that Roman Reigns had decided to not work his scheduled match against WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg despite being in the building when the show was taped.