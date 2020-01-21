Title Match Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

On Tuesday, WWE confirmed that WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo has been added to the card.

This comes after Carrillo made his return on Monday’s RAW where he attacked Andrade and later issued a title match challenge.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park and airs on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan – Strap Match

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, 7 Participants TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns – Falls Count Anywhere Match

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Sheamus vs. Chad Gable

WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

