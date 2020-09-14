Title Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV.

On Monday afternoon, WWE confirmed that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riot has been added to the card that takes place on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Baszler was originally slated to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women’s Title at this show.

However, plans changed and there’s still no word yet on who will be the title contender to fill that spot.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the challengers risked their partnership to earn this opportunity.

They did so by beating The IIconics in a match where winners earned a crack at the champions. As a result, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay had to split up.

Updated WWE Clash Of Champions Card