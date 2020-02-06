Title Match Set For WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland special.

On Wednesday’s episode of NXT, WWE booked Dominik Dijakovic vs. Killian Dain in a singles match that served as a #1 contender’s match.

As seen in the contest, Dijakovic ended up going over. As a result, he will challenge NXT North American Champion Keith Lee at the NXT TakeOver: Portland show. They had a staredown after the match.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: Portland event on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center and will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Card

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Street Fight: Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

WWE NXT North American Title Match: Keith Lee © vs. Dominik Dijakovic

