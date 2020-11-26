Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Title Match Set For WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Another match has been announced

By Andrew Ravens

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames. 

On Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, there was a comedy segment during the Kevin Owens Show with WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff, Johnny Gargano, and Damien Priest.

Gargano made his case for the third match with Ruff while Priest pointed out how he never got a rematch for the title that he lost. 

NXT General Manager William Regal came out and booked a Triple Threat Match featuring all three stars with the title on the line at TakeOver. 

On this same show, WWE confirmed that Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, Indie Heartwell, and Dakota Kai have joined Candice LeRae’s team. They’ll take on Shotzi Blackheart’s team in a WarGames Match, which has yet to be announced. 

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Strap Match was also added to the card.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network.

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) in a WarGames Match is expected to headline the show. 

Pete Dunne Discusses His WWE NXT Return

