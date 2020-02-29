Tito Ortiz Victory Over Alberto Del Rio Restored

Tito Ortiz defeated Alberto “El Patron” Rodriguez in December for Combates Americas. The fight result was briefly changed to a no-contest earlier this week, however. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation briefly changed the fight result to a no-contest pending an investigation.

The department issued a statement to MMA JUnkie recently stating its reasons for the investigation.

“A urine sample provided by Jacob ‘Tito’ Christopher Ortiz on Dec. 7, 2019, at the Combate Americas MMA event showed a potentially disqualifying substance that Ortiz claimed was prescribed by a physician,” the statement reads. “Pending the outcome of the TDLR inquiry into whether the substance was indeed prescribed by a physician, TDLR marked the fight results as ‘No Contest.’ TDLR confirmed with the physician that the item was prescribed to Ortiz. TDLR has reinstated Ortiz’s victory in the Dec. 7 bout.”

The fight result has now officially been changed back to a 1st round submission victory for Ortiz. The win is Ortiz’s 3rd in a row having defeated Chael Sonnen and his longtime rival Chuck Liddell in his previous two fights. Ortiz has also been spotted recently training at the WWE Performance Center though he has not signed with the company.