TJP On What He Told Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE

TJP has been wrestling since he was 13 and his career of over two decades the high flying star has wrestled for many big promotions including Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH and more.

Though the run that got him the most recognization is his time with WWE which started with winning the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016 and lasted until February 2019.

During his recent interview with ALL Real Wrestling Podcast, the former cruiserweight champion talked about his time in WWE and revealed what he told Vince McMahon before leaving the promotion:

“I was wanting to leave WWE. I had told them a year before that that it was my primary note. Well my primary note was that I felt like I was unhappy, but like, I wasn’t contributing anymore.

I didn’t want to waste resources to Vince and to the company, and I told him, I said, ‘Look, I’m wasting your money. I don’t want to waste your time, and I’m not happy.’ I’m not the type of person that is complacent that way,”

During the interview, the cruiserweight star also revealed that he originally didn’t plan to stay with WWE after the CWC tournament and he wanted to tour the world instead.

Since leaving the promotion, TJP has made his return to Impact Wrestling and started wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling again as well.