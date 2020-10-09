Friday, October 9, 2020

TNT Parent WarnerMedia Planning Thousands Of Layoffs

By Michael Reichlin
AEW on TNT
AEW on TNT

WarnerMedia, parent company of AEW television partner Turner Sports, is preparing a large-scale round of layoffs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative impact on WarnerMedia’s bottom line, the company is planning to reduce costs by as much as 20%. This will result in thousands of people laid off, according to the Wall Street Journal.

- Advertisement -

Properties under the WarnerMedia umbrella include TNT, home of AEW Dynamite, as well as HBO, CNN, TBS, TruTV and many more.

TNT and TBS “dodged disaster” this summer when professional baseball and basketball returned, along with the viewers and ad dollars that come with them. Unfortunately, the television ad market has yet to fully recover.

WarnerMedia’s plan to aggressively cut costs has been seen across the entire entertainment industry. Disney and ViacomCBS have laid off thousands of people, while NBCUniversal, home of WWE Raw, is expected to follow suit.

It remains to be seen if these layoffs, which will likely hit TNT, will impact AEW. Fortunately, AEW is at the start of a multi-year deal with WarnerMedia. Television executives are said to be very happy with

With that being said, AEW is unlikely to be affected as their current deal is set to last for several more years and the network is very happy with their steady ratings.

AEW programming costs them a fraction of what USA Network and FOX pay for WWE programming. As seen in the chart below by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW programming is a great value that delivers a far superior return on investment (cost per share in the key demo) than WWE.

Trending Articles

WWE

Chris Jericho Calls Crown Jewel Match The Worst He Has Ever Seen

Chris Jericho has seen his fair share of bad matches in his three-decades-long wrestling career but the worst match he has ever...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Draft 2020: Official Rules & Eligible Superstars

The 2020 WWE Draft begins tomorrow night on Smackdown. WWE has sent in a press release detailing the official rules and eligible...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (10/7): Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Tag Team Headliner

The October 7, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/7): Dog Collar Match, 30 Years Of Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Chris Jericho celebrated 30 years in the wrestling business and Brodie Lee defended the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Henry: WWE On The Right Tracking To Making Alexa Bliss A ‘Female Monster’

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed the ongoing Alexa Bliss and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

TNT Parent WarnerMedia Planning Thousands Of Layoffs

WarnerMedia, parent company of AEW television partner Turner Sports, is preparing a large-scale round of layoffs. Due to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Alberto Del Rio Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping

Alberto Del Rio, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, was arrested in May after a woman came forward alleging that he beat and...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bobby Lashley On Why He Was Given Certain Storylines Following His WWE Return

Hurt Business member Bobby Lashley has opened up about participating in uncomfortable storylines since he returned to WWE. Joining...
Read more
Wrestling News

Samoa Joe Addresses His In-Ring Status: ‘I’m Not Done’

Since suffering an unfortunate concussion, Samoa Joe has further established himself as a voice of Monday Night Raw. In a recent interview...
Read more
Wrestling News

Cedric Alexander On Why He Is Excited Mustafa Ali Is Leading Retribution

The Hurt Business' newest member, Cedric Alexander, has revealed he is excited Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the leader of RETRIBUTION.
Read more
NXT

Ridge Holland Required Surgery Following NXT, Not Medically Cleared

WWE has provided an injury update on NXT Superstar Ridge Holland. In a video uploaded to its YouTube account, Matt Camp reported...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Reveals Recent Injury As Reason For Absence From TV

Mickie James hasn't been seen on WWE programming in recent weeks and the female star recently revealed the reason behind her absence.
Read more
WWE

Kevin Nash On Which Current Star Would Fit In nWo

The nWo is one of the most impactful factions in the history of the wrestling business and even to this day, people...
Read more
Impact

Ken Shamrock Explains Why He Asked The Rock To Do The Greeting For His Impact Wrestling HOF Induction

Ken Shamrock made some headlines recently when he publically asked The Rock to deliver a greeting for his Impact Wrestling Hall Of...
Read more
NXT

Backstage Update On Finn Balor’s Injury

Finn Balor defended his NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly in a gruesome match at the NXT Takeover: 31 event where the title...
Read more
WWE

Zack Ryder On How He Felt On Losing The IC Title The Night After WrestleMania

Zack Ryder finally got a WrestleMania moment after being with WWE for more than a decade when he won the Intercontinental Championship...
Read more
WWE

WWE Responds To Reports Of New Lawsuit From Matt Riddle Accuser

Reports came out earlier today that Samantha Tavel, a.k.a. Candy Cartwright has filed a civil lawsuit against Matt Riddle, WWE, and former...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC