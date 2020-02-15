Toma Tonga Says Online Feud With Enzo Amore Is Over

Tama Tonga says that his online feud with Enzo Amore is done for, even though he isn’t sure how it began in the first place.

Last year at the G1 Supercard event held at Madison Square Garden, Enzo Amore and Big Cass jumped the guardrail after a tag team match between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling talents. Enzo was taken out by Bully Ray and then both were pinned down soon. It seemed all too real and fans wondered if it was a work or if Enzo really tried to invade the event.

Tonga was asked about this in an interview with Wrestling Inc and he said that he was as confused as everyone else was.

“I was just as confused as you. The only difference was that I showed just how confused I was backstage to everybody and my frustrations. But I think we’re good now and we’ve all smoothed it out. We’re in a better place now,” said Tonga.

Tonga was not happy with ROH’s decision to bring in Enzo and Cass for the angle and chastised the company online. “I love the fact that Enzo and Cass came and jumped the losers of our match. @ringofhonor booking at its finest,” he wrote on Twitter.

I love the fact that Enzo and Cass came and jumped the losers of our match. @ringofhonor booking at its finest. — Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) April 9, 2019

Enzo then cut a scathing, profanity-filled promo on ROH and NJPW for not letting him in their locker room. Tonga replied to this and called Enzo “cancer”.

The two went back and forth like this on Twitter throughout the rest of the year.

“How U doin”….getting a job?@real1



Welcome to the real world hoe boi… learn how to work https://t.co/TeNQ53cyuM — Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 3, 2019

Toma Tonga is a bitch — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 4, 2019

Speaking on their feud, Tonga said that he had his fun with it but now it’s time to get serious and move on from it.

“It was fun, I’m not gonna lie. I love going on social media and having some fun with it,” admitted Tonga. “But now it’s that time that I’ve got to take myself serious and move on.”