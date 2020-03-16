Tommaso Ciampa Believes Ratings “Sure As Hell” Matter

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has confessed his belief that ratings "sure as hell matter" in NXT's Wednesday night war against AEW.

“It makes it a little bit more fun. It brings that competitive edge out,” said Ciampa. “I mean, I have friends over there and I also have people over there I’ve never met or ever shared a ring with. “It’s awesome to see, you know, everyone just elevating their game. Everyone just wants it. I don’t know if people say ratings don’t matter… they sure as hell matter. Like, you want to win.”

Tommaso Ciampa On NXT Airing On USA, Being A Third Brand

One of the decisions that helped legitimize NXT is WWE’s decision to reposition it as a third brand. Previously, the black-and-gold brand had long been WWE’s developmental brand. Ciampa points out how NXT airing on USA Network has also helped everyone pull together to deliver great shows.

“Now that we’re on USA, we’re doing live TV. There’s just no more ‘yea buts.’ They’re [NXT roster] doing everything that you would constitute of as a main roster player,” stated Ciampa. “I think that’s the main thing, that switch. That developmental like, stink is just gone.”

Tommaso Ciampa is expected to face off against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. The show is set to take place on April 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.