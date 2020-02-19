Tommaso Ciampa Reveals He Is Taking A “Hiatus” From Social Media

NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has revealed he is taking a hiatus from social media. The former NXT Champion shared his intentions via his Instagram account alongside a black-and-white image from last Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. The photo showcases Ciampa staring at his former DIY tag team partner, Johnny Gargano. They both grasp at the NXT Championship during a pivotal moment during Ciampa’s matchup against Adam Cole.

Opening up about his decision, Ciampa explained his decision. Although grateful for the support from the WWE Universe during his surgery and rehab, he admitted that it was time to “block out the noise.”

“Time to block out the noise. I will be taking a hiatus from social media for the time being. Thank you all for your support during surgery and rehab, and for the incredible reception during my return and throughout the journey to Portland. #WeAreNXT“

Following their grappling for the title, Gargano would end up turning on his friend, striking Ciampa with the belt. Gargano’s actions ended up costing Tommaso Ciampa his chance at finally reclaiming his beloved “Goldie.”

This came after Cole’s stalemates from the Undisputed Era had also impacted the match, attempting to help their leader hold onto his championship gold.