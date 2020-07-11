Tommaso Ciampa Shares Theory On Why He’s Been Absent From NXT TV

Tommaso Ciampa wrote an interesting message that he posted on his official Instagram account.

Ciampa made a comeback after undergoing neck surgery in 2019 that forced him to relinquish the NXT Title.

In the post, he gave his thoughts on giving up the title, his career lows, and why he thinks he has been taken off NXT television. Here’s an excerpt from the post:

“Motivation is a fascinating trait. Throughout my career, I’ve often found that creating false dialogue has led to my greatest internal motivation. In 2018, I created a scenario in my head in which “nobody believed in me.” It drove me.

In 2020, after weeks of being left off television (yes, I’m healthy), I find myself with a new false dialogue. “Creative has nothing for you.” Whether or not this is true really doesn’t matter. Because in my head, it’s true.

In 2018, I willed my vision into existence. Well, today I have a new vision. And surprisingly enough, I’m hungrier than ever. It’s time to evolve. It’s time to catch that next wave and reach that next high.”

After returning from surgery, Ciampa did have a chance to reclaim the title but came up short at TakeOver: Portland against Adam Cole. He also lost an Empty Arena Match against Johnny Gargano and most recently a match against Karrion Kross at TakeOver: In Your House.

He hasn’t been since that match with Ciampa back on June 7th.