Tommaso Ciampa Thinks WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite TV Ratings Should Matter

Tommaso Ciampa did a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda where he spoke about the ongoing battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite.

It’s been billed as the Wednesday Night Wars between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite.

While the two shows don’t draw the same ratings that Raw and WCW Monday Night Nitro did back in the Attitude Era, it’s a real fight.

The former WWE NXT Champion made it known that he wants NXT to win and thinks that people should care about the ratings between the two shows.

“It makes it a little bit more fun. It brings that competitive edge out. I mean have friends over there and I also have people over there I’ve never met or ever shared a ring with. It’s awesome to see, you know, everyone just elevating their game. Everyone just wants it. I don’t know if people say ratings don’t matter… they sure as Hell matter. Like, you want to win.”

Ciampa stated now that NXT is on the USA Network, the promotion is doing live TV and no longer ‘yeah buts’ but rather the NXT roster is doing everything that you would constitute as a main roster player.

Ciampa added that he thinks that’s the main thing as they made a switch and the stink of NXT being a developmental brand is gone.

Aside from a few instances, NXT has lost the majority of the ratings battle against AEW in overnight and other TV ratings.

