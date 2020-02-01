Tommy Dreamer – “I Knew Edge Was Returning To WWE”

Co-host of Busted Open Radio Tommy Dreamer recently commented on the return of WWE Superstar Edge. The ‘Rated R Superstar’ made an incredible and unlikely comeback during the 30-man Rumble match to a huge reaction.

Edge and Dreamer are longtime friends, and Dreamer recently claimed that he didn’t believe that Edge would be returning to wrestling at all. “You know Edge…listen, I’m friends with the guy I don’t think Edge is returning” Dreamer said back in January. “He [Edge] is feeling good, he’s doing a lot of outside projects. If Edge did come back it would be an amazing amazing thing. It’s just I don’t know if he’d want to risk his health and overall well being.”

Dreamer has now confirmed that he DID in fact know that Edge would be returning to WWE. The ECW legend did explain himself during the Busted Open broadcast, saying “I will confess to a lot of fans. I’m super duper close with Edge. He had confided in me a long time ago that he was going back to WWE.”

Dreamer elaborated further, saying that “we kind of laid some foundation, kind of fantasy booking with each other. There’s a friendship. I love the guy and I would never betray that friendship, for whatever rumours, speculation, anything that comes out there. And also, I always open up Christmas presents on Christmas not on Christmas eve. And for when there was speculation going around, or all the social media buzz about it…why? I know we like to guess about it. Even spoilers, I cannot stand them. So, I’m never going to ruin [the outcome]. I wish Edge never told me, because I wanted to see [it first hand]. I wasn’t sure he was going to debut at the Rumble, but that was what was on the table.”

Dreamer finished by discussing how he feels hiding information like this is not ‘deceiving’ the fans, due to the good intention. “I don’t feel it’s deceiving the fans because the end result is ‘wow I got to see something special.'” It is true that we got one hell of a moment when Edge returned last Sunday.