Tommy Dreamer On Recent WWE Releases: “You Can’t Hate Vince McMahon”

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has addressed WWE’s decision to release several in-ring talents and backstage personnel. The company cut them on Wednesday, citing the impact made by the coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind the decision. Hosting a live stream on his House of Hardcore Twitch channel, Dreamer argued how people can’t hate either WWE or Vince McMahon for what’s happened, stressing that this is simply business.

Dreamer explained how everyone needs to take one day at a time. He shared that he has reached out to several of those who were let go. According to him, they will be fine as “There’s life after WWE.”

He argued how some of those who were let go may eventually be re-hired by the company.

For those who don’t find their way back, however, “You got some television time, you got the recognition or hey guess what, if you feel you weren’t used to potential, great. It happens to everybody. My heart goes out to them it goes out to them cause of their families and the uncertainty at this time.”

Tommy Dreamer hoped that the released talents will receive payment for the next three months until their non-compete clauses expire. He believes that live wrestling shows probably won’t start up again until at least October or November.

Tommy Dreamer Defends WWE’s Decision

Defending WWE’s business decision, Tommy Dreamer stressed how “You can’t hate the WWE. You can’t hate Vince McMahon. That is business and it’s big business.”

“I saw it in my little, little ass company and I see it from WWE all the way down and I use this example for everyone who goes, “Oh, they should stop live television, they should stop doing this, they should stop doing that” — think of the financial hit WWE took with the loss of WrestleMania from merchandise, live gate, all that stuff.”

He highlighted how all of what’s happened comes down to money. Acknowledging that “it sucks,” Dreamer reiterated how WWE is ultimately a business and that nobody has a job guaranteed forever.