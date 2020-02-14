Tommy Dreamer: Rhea Ripley And Bianca Belair Will “Steal The Show” At NXT TakOver: Portland

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has shared which match he feels will steal the show at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Speaking with Bully Ray on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Dreamer highlighted the in-ring talent of Bianca Belair and the current NXT Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley. Describing the women as true stars, he is confident the two will deliver something memorable this Sunday.

“For me, it’s been since Survivor Series, this woman continues to step up,” Dreamer said of Belair. “I’m enjoying them. They have been the MVPs of NXT each and every week, and I want to say that they are the top guys in NXT, and that is nothing but a compliment. She has the ‘it’ factor. She can work, she can talk, she’s officially my favorite bumper […] she just has this crispness, this ‘it’ factor about her.”

He continued, “She has a presence. I want to to be her manager so I can get a braid to cover my bald spot. I think she’s amazing, and Ripley is off the charts, putting the rocket on her for any brand, she’s a star. They’re both stars. And when you have that star power, it does nothing but help you, and at TakeOver: Portland they’re going to steal the show.”

Rhea Ripley defends her NXT Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Portland. The show takes place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

