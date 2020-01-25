Tommy Dreamer – “Undertaker vs Sting Is More of a Saudi Match”

ECW legend and owner of the House of Hardcore promotion Tommy Dreamer recently made an interesting point on Busted Open Radio show. During the latest episode of the show Dreamer discussed the possibility of The Undertaker winning the Royal Rumble this Sunday and going on to face The Fiend at WrestleMania. When co-host Dave LeGreca mentioned that the ‘fans want to see’ Undertaker vs Sting at WrestleMania Dreamer responded by saying he felt that it was more of a match suited to a Saudi Arabia card. Or, potentially even a show other than ‘Mania in a stadium.

“it’s more of a Saudi match”

“I think it’s more of a Saudi match. Or it would be a hell of a match to fill a stadium at Minute Maid Park” Dreamer began. “The Saudi Arabia audience would appreciate that more than the audience here in the United States. I also feel that [it] would have been a great match for something like this weekend (the Royal Rumble) to fill out a stadium. Think about this card, Andrade with Selena Vega and Rey Mysterio in a ladder match. Undertaker versus sting and the two Royal Rumbles? That will sell you one hell of a stadium for a Royal Rumble. For WrestleMania we expect a lot more.”

Undertaker vs Sting – “I don’t think the fans want to see that matchup at a WrestleMania anymore”

Dreamer would then go on to elaborate on the point. “I don’t think the fans want to see that matchup at a WrestleMania anymore,” Dreamer stated. “It’s past its prime, It really is.”

“you’re gonna put it at the Greatest Royal Rumble, in Saudi on a random three o’clock afternoon on the WWE Network?”

Dave LeGreca also wanted to ask Dreamer why he would put such an iconic match on at a random ‘throwaway’ show, stating “he (Sting) wants that one validating match. Do you think that Sting deserves that one last match? You’re gonna do it with those two icons together in a last time ever, career ending match for both of the greatest characters and icons in this business; and you’re gonna put it at the Greatest Royal Rumble, in Saudi on a random three o’clock afternoon on the WWE Network?”

“I am the biggest Undertaker fan”

“If the streak never went away, then yes that match should’ve been at a WrestleMania” Dreamer reacted. “Would you like to see two men aging in the ring? I am the biggest Undertaker fan, I wanted to be Sting when I was younger. I still need a younger performer to make me look like ‘Tommy Dreamer’ in the ring.” Dreamer was very quick to point out that he has huge respect for both men, and would be concerned once the entrances were over and the match got into full swing. Ala what occurred in the Goldberg vs ‘Taker match in Saudi Arabia last year.

Would you like to see Sting vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania this year? Or do you think that a crowd in Saudi Arabia would be more ‘forgiving’ of the older performers? Let us know in the comments.