Toni Storm Can’t Wait To “Make Some Magic” with Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Toni Storm has addressed the fallout of her matchup on NXT, before turning her attention to NXT Champion Rhea Ripley.

NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm is confident that the NXT Championship is in her future. Speaking with WWE.com following her matchup against Io Shirai, Storm addressed the woman who interfered in her bout, Bianca Belair, before turning her attention to the champion, Rhea Ripley.

“Bianca Belair can go and get in line with the rest of them. Because I picked up the NXT Women’s Championship, and I held it up, and it looked good,” Storm said. “And all that is is just a little preview to what’s going to happen at Worlds Collide. And I can’t wait to step in the ring with Rhea Ripley and make some magic.”

Storm’s match this week ended in disqualification thanks to Belair. Ripley would quickly insert herself into the fray before Shirai took both her and Belair out. The skirmish ended with Storm holding the NXT Championship. Toni Storm faces Rhea Ripley for the championship this Saturday at Worlds Collide.

Worlds Collide Card

Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray

#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate)

Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Angel Garza (c) vs Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs Jordan Devlin vs Travis Banks

Finn Balor vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Toni Storm

Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe) vs The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong)